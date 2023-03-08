Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after acquiring an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,116.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,116.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $550,898 and sold 15,863 shares valued at $1,415,867. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.