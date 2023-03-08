Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $336.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.97 and a 200 day moving average of $343.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

