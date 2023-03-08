Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in BCE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BCE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BCE opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.