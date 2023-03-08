Unigestion Holding SA Invests $545,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.