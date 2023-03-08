Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

