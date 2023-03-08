Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 431,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 9,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,172,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after buying an additional 501,933 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $232.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $575.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

