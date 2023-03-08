Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,868.64

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,868.64 ($58.55) and last traded at GBX 4,113.75 ($49.47), with a volume of 1634224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,120.50 ($49.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULVR. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.90) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($61.57) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($46.90) to GBX 3,800 ($45.70) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.52).

Unilever Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,071.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,566.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 5,627.38%.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.23), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($85,095,139.25). Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

