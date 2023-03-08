Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.22 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.37% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 60.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.