Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

SLP opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $785.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at $148,954,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,826 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Stories

