Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AZZ by 563.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AZZ opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

