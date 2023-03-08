Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.15 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $88.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00028238 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00381771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015487 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.43942256 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $96,215,103.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

