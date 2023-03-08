Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,080 ($12.99).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.63) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.63) to GBX 1,075 ($12.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.83) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

LON:UTG opened at GBX 953 ($11.46) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 977.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.26. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

