United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.90 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 30.4 %

UNFI stock traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,682. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.11.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

