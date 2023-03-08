United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.90 EPS.
United Natural Foods Trading Down 30.4 %
UNFI stock traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,682. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.11.
In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
