United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.10 billion-$30.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.22 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.90 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

