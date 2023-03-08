United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Down 5.1%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $224.33 and last traded at $224.61. 714,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 482,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.68 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total value of $2,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total value of $2,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,720 shares of company stock worth $51,938,546. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.