US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.59. 3,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.
US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.
