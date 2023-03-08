USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

