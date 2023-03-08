USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $592,995.62

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003823 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $92.74 million and approximately $592,995.62 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,742.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.00537479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00164972 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

