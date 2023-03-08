Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

