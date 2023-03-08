Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

