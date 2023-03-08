Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.36 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Motors were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in General Motors by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

General Motors stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.