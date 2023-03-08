Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.