V.F. Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in V.F. by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,955,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

