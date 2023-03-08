Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 162,623 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,605,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 162,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.43% of Micron Technology worth $4,589,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $8,231,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 848,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 132,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 88,885 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

