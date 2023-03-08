Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.33 Billion Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of General Electric worth $5,330,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,879.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

