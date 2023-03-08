Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 483,852 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.80% of Digital Realty Trust worth $4,505,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 87.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DLR opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

