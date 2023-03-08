Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

