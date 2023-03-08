Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lessened by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

