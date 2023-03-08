Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.66 and last traded at $77.70. 6,088,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,762,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

