Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.66 and last traded at $77.70. 6,088,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,762,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCIT)
