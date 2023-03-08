Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $213.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $208.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

