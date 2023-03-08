Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

