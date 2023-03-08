Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 381,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,268,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.14. 53,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,237. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

