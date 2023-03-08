Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

