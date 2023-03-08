Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.27. 1,414,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,034. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

