Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 39,949 shares.The stock last traded at $178.23 and had previously closed at $178.73.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

