Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires Shares of 422 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $828.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $791.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

