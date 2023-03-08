Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,730,000 after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.



