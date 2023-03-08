Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $16.53 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

