Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $454.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

