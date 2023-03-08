VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.42. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,257,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 205,921 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

