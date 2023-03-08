VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.42. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,257,760 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
VBI Vaccines Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.92.
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
