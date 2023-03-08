VEEM Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:VEE)

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

VEEM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About VEEM

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. The company offers gyrostabilizers, CNC machined monobloc propellers shaft lines, and marine ride control fins; forever pipe, a bimetal centrifugally cast hollow bars; and engineering services. It also manufactures bespoke components for defense, mining, and processing industries.

