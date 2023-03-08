VEEM Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:VEE)

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEEGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

VEEM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About VEEM

(Get Rating)

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. The company offers gyrostabilizers, CNC machined monobloc propellers shaft lines, and marine ride control fins; forever pipe, a bimetal centrifugally cast hollow bars; and engineering services. It also manufactures bespoke components for defense, mining, and processing industries.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for VEEM (ASX:VEE)

