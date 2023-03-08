Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

VZ opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

