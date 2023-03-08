Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

