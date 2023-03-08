Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of VRCA stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
