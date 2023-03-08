Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.66. 528,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,789,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.