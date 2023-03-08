Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading 6.8% Higher

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.48. 1,045,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.