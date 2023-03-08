VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.62

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $8.80. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 80,240 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

