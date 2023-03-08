Vow Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Vow has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003015 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $104.93 million and approximately $425,809.05 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

