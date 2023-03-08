Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.50. 86,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.53. The firm has a market cap of C$545.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$17.25 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

