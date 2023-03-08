Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk Sells 1,000 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0 %

WCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. 750,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

