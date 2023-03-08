Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk Sells 1,000 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. 750,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

