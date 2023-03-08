Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
WSBF stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
