Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

WSBF stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

